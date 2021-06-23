Cancel
Coming to grips: Sticky stuff ban provokes managers, players

By Associated Press
WRDW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) - Kansas City manager Mike Matheny warned opponents that if they act like Philadelphia’s Joe Girardi and ask umpires to check Royals pitchers for sticky substances, it would provoke his team. New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton, a member of the players’ association’s executive subcommittee, called on Major League...

