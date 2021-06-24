Cancel
Helene Elliott: U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials: Simone Biles shining example of overcoming adversity

By Helene Elliott, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Gymnastics is still reconciling its sordid past even as Simone Biles provides a shining example of the best the sport can be. The organization that governs gymnastics in the United States is still in bankruptcy and in mediation proceedings with more than 500 women who filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually abused by former national team doctor Lawrence Nassar or others associated with gymnastics. Biles, who won gold in the team and all-around events at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is among the survivors. She's the prohibitive favorite to win the all-around title this weekend at the U.S. Olympic trials, which will determine the men's and women's squads for the Tokyo Games.

