The San Francisco Giants have won the first two games of their three-game series against the Oakland Athletics, and look to finish the sweep today. The Giants are -137 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. At 50-26, the Giants now own a 2.5-game lead over the Astros for the best record in baseball, and are 4.5 games up on the Dodgers for first place in the NL West. The Giants are 8-1 in their last eight games against teams with a winning record, and are 9-1 in their last nine interleague home games. Oakland has not fared well of late in the underdog role, having won just two of their last eight games as a 'dog. Tonight's pitching matchup is Oakland's Cole Irvin (5-7, 3.98) against San Francisco's Sammy Long (1-0, 4.20).