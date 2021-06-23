Cancel
Environment

Staying comfy through Friday then a warmer, stickier weekend

By Dan Skeldon
WFMZ-TV Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfect for some. Too cool for others. But love it or not, it certainly doesn't get more comfortable than this for the first week of summer. Record-tying low temperatures in the Lehigh Valley this morning in the mid 40s provided a fallish feel for early risers, then abundant sunshine allowed for a nice recovery by afternoon, as highs bounced back into the mid 70s by afternoon. If you like this dry, pleasant, and comfy weather, you're in luck for the next few days. But if you want it to feel more like summer since it is after all, summer, then you'll be more content this weekend as the heat and humidity return. Starting Saturday then through early next week, expect a mix of clouds and stickier sunshine with a daily chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two, even though much of the time will remain dry. So soak up the comfort while it lasts, as it usually is short-lived in the summertime. Although it certainly warms up this weekend with widespread mid to upper 80s, there's no extended stretches of 90-degree temperatures or heat waves in the forecast.

www.wfmz.com
