Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Police increase DUI enforcement ahead of 4th of July

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say they're bumping up DUI enforcement ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend.

According to CSPD, the initiative will last throughout the summer. CSPD says the goal is to make roads and citizens safer this season.

CSPD asks people to "make the right call" and not drive impaired.

Colorado Springs Police increase DUI enforcement ahead of 4th of July

