Atlanta United and the Philadelphia Union are meeting for the third time this season on Sunday, but for the first time in the current MLS campaign. Both of the first two clashes took place in the CONCACAF Champions League, with Atlanta logging a 3-0 home loss, and a 1-1 away draw to the Union. This time around key injuries and absentees — due to Copa America — could see Jim Curtain and Gabriel Heinze switch up their tactics now that the two sides are familiar. Here, we will run down the major missing pieces, and what it means for both sides.