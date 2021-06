Andreas Seppi (LL) meets Max Purcell (LL) in the quarter finals of the 2021 Eastbourne Open on Thursday, June 24th 2021. Which of these two lucky losers will come out as the luckier one as they aim to make the semi finals here in Eastbourne and get a lot of confidence and momentum under their belt before Wimbledon. Will it be the experienced of the youth that comes through?