Tokyo Olympics another chance for Storm’s Jewell Loyd, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart to add to legacies

Guards Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been named to the U.S. women's basketball Olympic team for the fifth time, while there are six first-time Olympians on the squad. The 12-member U.S. team announced Monday morning will compete in the Tokyo Olympics -- to be held July 23-Aug. 8 -- in pursuit of the Americans' seventh consecutive gold medal in the sport. South Carolina's Dawn Staley, a player on the 1996 team that started this streak of gold medals for the U.S. women, is the Olympic team coach.