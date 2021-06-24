Tokyo Olympics another chance for Storm’s Jewell Loyd, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart to add to legacies
One historic team, three Storm players. The Storm is one of the more successful WNBA franchises ever, but this feat is particularly distinct. To have one squad produce three members for what is universally considered the best women’s basketball team in the world is impressive. And it’s another feather in the cap for an organization that’s on the brink of becoming a WNBA dynasty.www.seattletimes.com