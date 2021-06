Food is how I underline and punctuate the best moments in my life, from getting homemade chocolate cake from my aunt on my birthday as far back as I can remember to sharing samosas and chicken curry when I graduated from university and, most recently, devouring pavlova and berries with my wife on our wedding night. This is because someone making a dish or curating the perfect bite for me has always been my favourite way of saying I love you without saying it out loud. So, it makes sense then as I’ve gotten older, I wanted to tell people I love them with food. The only problem was getting the recipes from my family, who made these dishes as synonymous with my upbringing as school ties and being awkward around my many crushes.