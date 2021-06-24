Creed 3’s Michael B. Jordan Apologizes After Catching Flack From Nicki Minaj Over His Brand New Rum Brand
The biggest Hollywood actors have inadvertently made it tradition to put their names on alcohol brands. Ryan Reynolds has Aviation Gin, George Clooney has Casamigos Tequila, Matthew McConaughey has his Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon and Danny DeVito has his name on his own Limoncello. Creed 3 and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was set to join the liquor brand game himself until he was called out for culturally appropriating his rum label – even by rapper and pop star Nicki Minaj.