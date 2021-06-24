Loki Episode 3 Makes a Big Reveal About the TVA

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for the second episode of Loki. If you have not yet watched it, proceed at your own risk!. By the end of the first episode of Loki, Marvel fans were led to believe that they had an inkling about the direction of the macro narrative in the series. The final moments revealed that the Time Variance Authority case the titular villain is brought in on is a hunt for an alternate version of the God of Mischief, and there was the suggestion that said hunt would be the main thrust of the story. Now that Episode 2 has arrived, however, we know better. Not only does Loki manage to locate the target of his search in the sophomore chapter of the Disney+ original, but it’s also revealed that the antagonist is none other than Lady Loki, played by Sophia Di Martino.