It’s common practice for small boutique manufacturers to base their products on other carmaker’s platforms. Most times, it’s only the engines that are borrowed, but there are more than a few cases where chassis and even whole vehicles are being used as a basis for a new car. In the high-performance segment, the Corvette is the most popular choice on which other cars are based. However, the Viper platform is equally, if not more, capable and there are more than a few cars based on it.