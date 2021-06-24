2022 Honda Civic hatchback pulls double duty
The wraps have been pulled off of the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback, with Honda debuting the five-door compact variant on YouTube Wednesday evening. As a card-carrying member of the “hatchbacks and wagons are best” club, this was the real Civic that I’ve been waiting for. The 2022 Civic sedan has just started to arrive at dealerships and in our time with it, I came away impressed with its interior quality at all trim levels and solid driving dynamics. The hatchback should offer all of that and more.www.thecarconnection.com