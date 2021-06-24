Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Honda Civic hatchback pulls double duty

By Brian Wong
The Car Connection
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wraps have been pulled off of the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback, with Honda debuting the five-door compact variant on YouTube Wednesday evening. As a card-carrying member of the “hatchbacks and wagons are best” club, this was the real Civic that I’ve been waiting for. The 2022 Civic sedan has just started to arrive at dealerships and in our time with it, I came away impressed with its interior quality at all trim levels and solid driving dynamics. The hatchback should offer all of that and more.

www.thecarconnection.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Fit#Honda Civic#Hatchback#Lx#The Ex L#The Sport Touring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
News Break
Youtube
Related
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 1996 Honda Civic DX Is Clean And Quick

Our review of the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic sedan is coming on 6/16, until then we decided to look back at the Civic’s greatest hits and how Honda’s iconic compact car has evolved over the years. From the June 1996 issue of Car and Driver. Two things are remarkable about...
Buying CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Honda Civic Review: First Drive

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 7.6/6.1/6.9. Starting Price (USD): $22,695 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $29,295 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $26,165 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $31,965 (inc. dest.) For nearly 50 years, Honda’s longest-running automotive nameplate has been at the top of the sales charts—and peoples’ minds. Everyone has...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2001 Honda Civic EX Coupe Matures

Our review of the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic sedan is coming on 6/16, until then we decided to look back at the Civic’s greatest hits and how Honda’s iconic compact car has evolved over the years. From the November 2000 issue of Car and Driver. So, what should one expect...
Buying CarsCNET

2022 Honda Civic: Sharper performance and a revolutionary cabin

A new 11th-generation Honda Civic debuts for the 2022 model year and is on sale at dealers now. For the new model, Honda stretched the wheelbase to 107.7 inches, making it the longest sedan in its class. 3 of 69 Jon Wong/Roadshow. The exterior styling is cleaner with more defined...
CarsCNET

2022 Honda Civic review: You still can't go wrong

When the 10th-generation Honda Civic debuted in late 2015, it made a big splash. It was super stylish, especially compared to previously dull Civic designs, and had the comfort and refinement to match. Even today the 10th-gen Civic is still one of the best compact sedans around. But after a six-year run, a new and improved 11th-generation Civic is here, with fresh styling, a thoroughly reworked cabin, fancy new tech and better on-road chops.
Carsboxden.com

Honda Civic 2022 Touring

I’m really interested in it. Will do a test drive this weekend to see how I like it. As a 6’1 dude if the leg space correct I might be sold. Coming from someone who still got a 2009 civic as my first car which was not so great but I heard later years have better leg space.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Zoom Past a Mazda3 Premium?

With the death of the Mazda6 in the US, Mazda only has one sedan left here: the Mazda3. And it’s up against some stiff competition, especially with the arrival of the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan. But which compact carries the most speed? That’s what YouTube team Throttle House decided to test.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

Redesigned 2022 Honda Civic Arrives at Dealerships

Honda dealers across the U.S. are now receiving their first redesigned 2022 Civic sedans. The new Civic 4-door boasts cleaner, more upscale styling than before, as well as a host of technological upgrades. At $22,695 for the base Civic LX, including a mandatory destination charge, the new model is about $400 more to start than the 2021 Civic.
Home & GardenBusiness Insider

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Makes Global Debut During Honda Civic Tour "Remix" Virtual Performance

All-new Civic Hatchback aimed at young, active buyers with increased versatility, sportier driving character and Euro-inspired exterior design. Fun-to-drive performance accentuated with available 6-speed manual transmission. Interior builds on Civic's clean and simple design philosophy while improving rear seat packaging and cargo area access. MARKHAM, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/...
Carswardsauto.com

With Manual Gearbox, Honda Civic Hatches a Good Time

Honda reveals its 2022 Civic Hatchback, which will begin production later this year at Honda's Greensburg, IN, assembly plant. The hatch joins the all-new 11th-generation Civic sedan, which arrived in Honda dealerships earlier this month. The Japanese automaker says the fun-to-drive hatchback combines Euro-inspired exterior styling and five-door versatility with...
CarsTruth About Cars

Leaked Docs Show Honda Civic Hatch, Si On-Sale Dates

Leaked Honda marketing materials seem to show when the Honda Civic hatchback and hopped-up Si trim will go on sale. The docs don’t confirm specs, though we already know the hatch will offer a manual transmission. But we now know the hatchback hits stores in September and the performance-tuned Si is slated to follow by a month with an October launch.
CarsCarscoops

Honda Roadmap Reveals 2022 Civic Si Is Coming In October

A leaked roadmap from Honda’s U.S. marketing department has revealed that the 2022 Civic Hatch will go on sale in September while a Civic Si will join the line-up in October. The roadmap details the various marketing initiatives that Honda is implementing to promote the launch of the 11th-generation Civic....
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Next Honda Civic Si Is Closer Than You Think

The newest Honda Civic sedan is already in dealerships, and the hatchback model is nigh—so, when can we expect the sporty Civic Si models to arrive? The wait won't be long, according to leaked internal Honda documents that appeared on civic11forum.com, which reveal that the Si will closely follow the new hatch this fall.
CarsAutoblog

There was once a Honda Civic named the Honda Integra

So it turns out there was a Honda Integra that was actually a Honda Civic. This as opposed to the Honda Integra we already knew about that was just like our Acura Integra but with Honda badges sold in different markets. We noticed the oddity while crawling about used car listings (as one is wont to do). A sedan popped up that looked suspiciously like a mid-90s Honda Civic, but there was a shiny Integra badge on the back of it. Surely, this must be somebody’s idea of being funny, right?
Home & GardenMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Honda Civic: Which Should You Buy?

Eyeing the Honda Civic? Solid choice—it's a repeat comparison test winner and consistently one of our top-ranked compact cars. But if you're headed to a Honda dealership soon, you'll likely see redesigned 2022 Civics parked next to the 2021 car—and those older models might be discounted to help make way for newer inventory. Should you take the bait and choose a slightly outdated 2021 Civic? Or is it better to invest in the hot-off-the-press 2022 Civic? Consider these factors in your decision.
Carsconceptcarz.com

Honda unveils next-generation Civic five-door

•Civic will be the latest model to use Honda's e:HEV powertrain as standard. •Achieves objective for all European mainstream models to feature electrified powertrains by the end of 2022. Honda has released the first images of the all-new Civic five-door, the 11th generation of the brand's class-leading hatchback. Civic remains...
Buying Carswallawallavalleyhonda.com

Pre-Owned 2018 Honda Civic LX FWD

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents. Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. At Walla Walla Valley Honda we offer complimentary Lifetime Warranty Care on qualified pre-owned vehicles less than 5-years old and a 3-Day Money-Back Guarantee! Schedule your drive today at https://www.wallawallavalleyhonda.com/schedule-test-drive/
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Honda Civic Review: The King of Compacts Reaffirms Its Reign

The Honda Civic's 11th generation has giant shoes to fill—and it's off to a fantastic start. Listen. Can you hear it? It's faint, for now, but undeniably there, popping out of the background like music floating over the hills on the breeze. You can't tune it out, not that you'd want to anyway; it brings a feeling of unplaceable comfort. It's the pleasant hum of pure competence. And it's coming from the 2022 Honda Civic.
Carsphilkotse.com

Here’s how fuel-efficient Honda City and City Hatchback are

Both show significant improvements since the last fuel economy run. Last April 2021, Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) discontinued the Jazz to make room for the new City Hatchback in the local lineup. The City Hatchback shares identical features with its subcompact sedan counterpart, the City, which was introduced by the Japanese car brand in the country just last year.