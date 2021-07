Over the past year, the operations management platform pivoted to provide unwavering support to its clients, while continuing to secure new clients across the globe. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of last year, Givex immediately refocused its attention on its Customer WebSuite, a mobile app that creates a seamless experience between customers and Givex services like online ordering, gift cards, loyalty programs and more. Focusing on the WebSuite, Givex developed effective and efficient solutions to help streamline and bolster online ordering capabilities in order to better support clients during this unprecedented moment in time. As a result, Givex clients were able to quickly and successfully pivot operations to launch their online ordering and delivery services as a way to sustain business throughout the pandemic.