Run for fun and for a good cause too! Starting at Moccasin Creek State Park at 9am on Saturday, July 3, 2021, and ending at LaPrades Marina, the Lake Burton Fun Run is open to runners, joggers, and walkers of all levels. This is a great family event and is one of the most anticipated events of the summer. Proceeds from the annual event goes to support the three Lake Burton Volunteer Fire Departments, Rabun Search and Rescue, and the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office Canine Division. The event is U.S.A. Track and Field Certified (event number GA12001DW) and is one of the most scenic two-mile courses within the southeast. For more information: https://www.lakeburtonfunrun.com/. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Clarkesville/LakeBurtonFunRun.