Author Dan Brown — No, not that one

Dan Brown looks like he was assembled in an underground laboratory at the Orvis Headquarters. Tall and clean-cut, the Taylors Falls native arrived for his interview in a fleece vest atop a sweat-wicking, UV protective fishing shirt. I know this for a fact, because I have the exact same shirt at home in my closet. He pulled up in a small SUV, the rear window adorned with the kind of obligatory stickers that lets the world know he is indeed a fly fisherman. Everything about Brown exposes his passion for fly-fishing. I half expected him to get out of the car with a rod tube in one hand and a hazy IPA in the other.