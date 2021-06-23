Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taylors Falls, MN

Author Dan Brown — No, not that one

By C.L. Sill/Editor, The Sun
presspubs.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Brown looks like he was assembled in an underground laboratory at the Orvis Headquarters. Tall and clean-cut, the Taylors Falls native arrived for his interview in a fleece vest atop a sweat-wicking, UV protective fishing shirt. I know this for a fact, because I have the exact same shirt at home in my closet. He pulled up in a small SUV, the rear window adorned with the kind of obligatory stickers that lets the world know he is indeed a fly fisherman. Everything about Brown exposes his passion for fly-fishing. I half expected him to get out of the car with a rod tube in one hand and a hazy IPA in the other.

www.presspubs.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Taylors Falls, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brown
Person
Da Vinci
Person
Thoreau
Person
Norman Maclean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chisago County Press#Da Fishi Code#Hemmingway#Country Messenger Lrb#Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.