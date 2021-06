Are you thinking of moving to Alaska? Famously known as America’s last frontier, Alaska is the largest state in the US by area with an estimated population of 731,158 residents. It is one of the world’s most sought-after tourist destinations because of its untamed wilderness and beautiful landscape. The state is home to the Aleutian Islands, vast tundras, the Arctic Coastal plains, Glacier Bay, the Denali National Park and Preserve, Harding IceField, and many more. Because of its natural features, Alaska tends to attract an adventure-seeking kind of crowd.