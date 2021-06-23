Cancel
Real Simple
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.

Culver City, CAKABC

KABC’s “WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUMMER GETAWAY” Contest  Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained at the offices of radio station KABC (“Station”), owned and operated by LA Radio, LLC, 8965 Lindblade Street, Culver City, CA 90232, during available business hours Monday through Friday, Station’s website at www.kabc.com or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
HealthGreenwichTime

Health officials release proposed medical marijuana rules

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health's proposed rules for medical marijuana include a $100 annual fee for card holders and a $5,000 yearly fee for businesses that sell the cannabis. The state health agency released 105 pages of draft rules this week that include license fees,...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Your704 Charlotte Fair Ticket Giveaway - Official Rules

This contest has ended. Read for official rules. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, Charlotte Fair Ticket...
Public SafetyPosted by
Report Annapolis

Daughter of Notorious Mexican Cartel Leader Sentenced in Washington DC on Kingpin Related Charges

The daughter of the leader of the Mexican drug trafficking organization known as the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for willfully engaging in financial dealings with Mexican companies that had been identified as specially designated narcotics traffickers by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury (OFAC).
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The 3 big climate leaks you need to know about

There are three leaks that happened in the last two weeks that pertain in very serious ways to the future survival of our species. The first leak is from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The second leak is from ExxonMobil lobbyists. And the third leak is from a pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court dumps border wall funding case

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from former President Donald Trump to rule against funding used for the wall along the southern border. In an unsigned order, the court sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with instructions to vacate its judgments. It also instructed a district court in the case to "consider what further proceedings are necessary and appropriate in light of the changed circumstances in this case," namely that Trump is no longer president.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

NY Post Editorial Board: July 4th attacks – why do liberals, media take such joy in trashing America?

Liberal politicians and commentators took special joy in celebrating July 4th by denouncing America. The Statue of Liberty was not a symbol of freedom but a symbol of hypocrisy. The flag was polarizing. The national anthem doesn’t speak for everyone (or anyone). Even fireworks are racist. Hot dogs are safe for now, but give it time – considering Brandeis University is already banning the word "picnic."
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Reprehensible New Claim About COVID-19

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest comments about the coronavirus drew fierce backlash on Monday. In a threaded “message from America to the swamp” that she posted on Twitter, the Georgia Republican bombastically declared that “no one cares” about the more transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 that is now making its way across the United States “or any other variant.”
Posted by
Desiree Peralta

New Jersey started distributing $500 stimulus checks to thousands of households around the state

The state Department of Treasury said Friday that the first 51,000 rebate checks would be mailed to some of the more than 760,000 eligible families. Under the $46.4 billion state budget approved by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday, couples earning less than $150,000 with at least one dependent child and individuals earning less than $75,000 with at least one dependent kid are eligible for income tax rebates of up to $500.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...

