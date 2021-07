The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges the public to pay close attention to the environment for Invasive Species Action Month. Invasive species are plants, animals, or diseases that are not native to Wisconsin; these species can potentially cause a lot of harm to the environment. When these species become a big problem, the DNR does take steps to try and eradicate them. However, the DNR asks that residents and people visiting do their best to prevent these invasive species from entering our environment. Tara Bergeson, the DNR Invasive Species Team Coordinator, explains how vital prevention is when dealing with these invasive species.