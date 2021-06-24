Pandemic led men to be more charitable, survey finds

Total charitable giving grew 5.1 percent on a year-over-year basis in 2020 (3.8 percent, adjusted for inflation), the latest edition of the Giving USA report finds. Produced by the Giving USA Foundation and the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, Giving USA 2021: The Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2020 (key findings, 5 pages, PDF) estimates that charitable giving totaled $471.44 billion last year, up from a revised $448.66 billion in 2019. According to the report, giving by individuals in 2020 totaled a record $324.1 billion, up 2.2 percent (1 percent, adjusted for inflation), even as its share of total giving remained below 70 percent for the third consecutive year. Giving by foundations jumped 17 percent (15.6 percent), to an estimated $88.55 billion, while bequests increased 10.3 percent (9 percent), to $41.91 billion. By contrast, cash and in-kind corporate giving fell 6.1 percent (-7.3 percent), to $16.88 billion.