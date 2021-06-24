Cancel
Pandemic led men to be more charitable, survey finds

By InvestmentNews
InvestmentNews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe onslaught of the pandemic last year inspired a renewed sense of generosity, with 84% of women saying giving is important to them, a gain of nine percentage points, while 81% of men said giving is important, which was an 11-percentage-point jump, according to a survey by Fidelity Charitable. In...

www.investmentnews.com
