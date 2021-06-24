Cancel
NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 1

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 6 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will face off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday evening in Wisconsin.

There are only four teams left in the NBA Playoffs; Hawks, Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

Here is what Twitter is saying before the game.

The Bucks are 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
