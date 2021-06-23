Cancel
NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Stephen A. Smith's Reaction to Game-Winner

By Ben Stinar
 6 days ago

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

They won the game 104-103 on the last-second heroics of Jae Crowder throwing a lob to Deandre Ayton, who dunked it at the buzzer.

Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon of ESPN had a great reaction, and the video can be seen below from SportsCenter, who cited the Instagram account the footage came from in the Tweet.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
