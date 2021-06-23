Local ‘American Ninja Warrior’ star competes in season 13

Leif Sundberg stands before hundreds of screaming fans as the bright red, white and blue lights of the Tacoma Dome illuminate each thrill-seeking obstacle standing in his way. As the blare of the horn sounds, Sundberg takes off, effortlessly scaling balance planks with his long, 6-foot-3-inch frame, leaping and grabbing onto large, door-shaped platforms, swinging from one to another, and using his upper body strength to jump, swing and push from one obstacle to the next. All this before scampering up the black 14.5-foot “Warped Wall” and slamming his hand on the red button to end his round in a blazing 58 seconds.