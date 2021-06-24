Cancel
NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Jrue Holiday Throw Down a Massive Slam Dunk

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 6 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are in the first half of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks threw down a huge slam dunk in the first quarter of the game, and the highlight can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
Bucks vs. Hawks live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, Game 1 tip time, TV channel, prediction, odds, line

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks had to prove in a seven-game series that they deserved to be in the Eastern Conference finals, and after two thrilling winner-take-all contests, they'll now face off against each other in what should be an interesting matchup. No one could've predicted that the Hawks would make it this far after the regular season they had in which they fired their coach midway through the season. But Trae Young's first playoff appearance has been a wake-up call to everyone who doubted him entering the league.
NBA playoffs: Watch, stream Bucks vs. Nets today on TNT

The 2021 NBA playoffs are in full swing, with pivotal games between top teams every day. They're broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT, ESPN and ABC -- but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans don't need a cable subscription to watch. There is one game on Tuesday, a Game 5 matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets on TNT. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET).
John Collins throws down vicious poster dunk on Joel Embiid in Hawks-Sixers Game 6

The Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins threw down an excellent Dunk of the Playoffs contender against the Philadlephia 76ers on Friday night in Game 6 of their second-round series. In the third quarter, Collins took an alley-oop pass from Trae Young and posterized Philly seven-footer Joel Embiid- and drew the foul. This is otherworldly athleticism:
NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Hawks For Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Wisconsin for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. For the game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. The Bucks are...
Milwaukee Bucks down Brooklyn Nets in overtime to advance in NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks were pushed all the way by the Brooklyn Nets but prevailed 115-111 in overtime in Game 7 to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Two points – snared by Khris Middleton on a jumpshot with 40.7 seconds left – made the difference after the two sides were inseparable over 48 minutes in New York, while Brook Lopez scored two free-throws to ice the cake.
WATCH: Arena erupts after Joel Embiid throws down fast-break dunk in Game 7

Your star players are expected to show up when everything is on the line, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is certainly bringing it in Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks. By the first quarter, Embiid was the game’s highest scorer as he helped give the 76ers a three-point lead. And he followed that up with a huge highlight in the second quarter.
NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Twitter Reacts to Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 on Wednesday evening of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hawks take a 1-0 series lead, and Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists in the game. Game 2 is on Friday in Milwaukee. Here are Tweets about the...
NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young Made History

Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a win over the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Young's incredible performance made history, and a Tweet about the history he made can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from StatMuse.
NBA Playoff Betting June 23 – Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

It’s not quite the Eastern Conference final we expected, but the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks earned their way in by toppling higher seeds in the second round with a Game 7 road win. Game 1 of the series takes place on Wednesday. The Hawks stunned top-seed and huge favorite Philadelphia behind the heroics of Trae Young while the Bucks got a 40-point effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo to pull off a thrilling clinching win over Brooklyn. The two stars will be the focus of this matchup, but it will come down to role players going above and beyond. The Bucks opened as a 7-point favorite, the largest spread in any of their playoff games this season.
NBA history: Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks have a playoff legacy

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are no strangers to one another with multiple previous meetings in the NBA playoffs. The 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals will feature a battle between two teams that have called Milwaukee home. The current resident — Milwaukee Bucks — have called the Cream City...
Bucks @ Hawks ECF Game 3 | NBA Playoffs on TNT Live Scoreboard

Today's game is streaming live on Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV and AT&T TV. CNETNBA playoffs: Watch, stream Hawks vs. Bucks on TNT 12:18 06/25/2021. Trae Young and Reggie Miller share a mentality: embracing the road, jawing with fans and playing the villain in opposing arenas. A...