NBA

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter is Saying About Trae Young's Incredible First Half

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks trail the Milwaukee Bucks 59-54 at halftime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee.

However, Trae Young exploded for 25 points, four rebounds and four assists in his Conference Finals debut.

Here is what Twitter is saying about his impressive first half.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young gets real on who’s to blame in Hawks’ embarrassing 34-point loss to Bucks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young knows there is no one to blame but himself in their shocking 125-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Young was actually the Hawks’ top-scorer, but that statement is a bit misleading and doesn’t give the whole picture if you consider his shooting splits. The whole Atlanta team did not perform well, but Ice Trae is particularly guilty with his 1-of-8 performance from deep for a total of 6-of-16 shooting from the field.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Trae Young’s signature shoe leaked

Thankfully, the faulty narratives surrounding Trae Young throughout his first few years in the league are finally being proven false. Everyone in Atlanta already knew this was the case, but Young is showing why he’s one of the NBA’s best… and most exciting players during the Hawks first playoff run in four years. Because of that, Atlanta has already taken two games off the top-seed in the East and are just two more away from the Eastern Conference Finals — something nobody outside the city could of predicted.
NBAYardbarker

NBA world reacts to Bucks destroying Hawks in first half of Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks lost their Eastern Conference finals opener at home to the Atlanta Hawks and were obviously eager to redeem themselves in Friday’s Game 2. In a truly stunning blend of offensive firepower and defensive prowess, Milwaukee indeed struck the fear of the Deer into the Hawks, blowing the visitors off the court in the opening half to take a commanding 77-45 lead.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Hawks star Trae Young’s official status for Game 4 vs. Bucks, revealed

The Atlanta Hawks could potentially be without superstar guard Trae Young on Tuesday night in a crucial Game 4. Young accidentally stepped on the ref’s foot late in the third quarter and was instantly diagnosed with a sprained ankle. While he did return to the bench and eventually played more minutes in the final period, the Hawks were still waiting to see his MRI results on Monday.