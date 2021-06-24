NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Suns Announce Chris Paul's Status For Game 3

Chris Paul has been listed by the Phoenix Suns as probable for their Game 3 matchup against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The status of Paul can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball