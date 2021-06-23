Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Cam Reddish Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 6 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks are in Wisconsin to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cam Reddish, who has not played since February 21, is expected to be available head coach Nate McMillan said pre-game per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today (Tweet below).

The Bucks are 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Cam Reddish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Playoffs#The Milwaukee Bucks#Fanduel#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Clippers#The Washington Wizards#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA history: Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks have a playoff legacy

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are no strangers to one another with multiple previous meetings in the NBA playoffs. The 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals will feature a battle between two teams that have called Milwaukee home. The current resident — Milwaukee Bucks — have called the Cream City...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

Top NBA Plays: Sunday 6/27 Playoff Edition

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Slate Notes:. The Hawks took Game 1 in Milwaukee by the score...
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picks, betting odds: Expect high-scoring Game 1 between Bucks, Hawks in Eastern Conference finals

The Phoenix Suns got a full week off after beating the Denver Nuggets in the second round. They swept Denver in four games, but the other Western Conference series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz went six. The Suns had been idle for so long that the NBA forced the Clippers to play only 36 hours after finishing off the Jazz. The Clippers have now played 11 games in the past 21 days. Meanwhile, both second-round Eastern Conference series went the full seven games, so the Suns managed to build a 2-0 lead before the Bucks and Hawks even began their Eastern Conference finals series.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Hawks-Bucks picks, NBA playoff betting odds: Why Game 2 is make or break for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t technically playing an elimination game on Friday, but for all intents and purposes, their season is on the line at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Teams that trail a playoff series 2-0 have a cumulative record of 30-403 in those series as a whole. Overcoming such a deficit, in itself, is hardly impossible. The Bucks just did it against the Brooklyn Nets, after all, and the Los Angeles Clippers have done it twice this postseason.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Bucks Post Hilarious Caption On Twitter

The Milwaukee Bucks were up by 40-points (103-63) at the end of the third quarter of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night in Milwaukee. On Twitter, they posted an entertaining caption when posting the score after three quarters and the Tweet can...
NBAPosted by
TechRadar

Bucks vs Hawks live stream: how to watch game 1 NBA playoffs online from anywhere

There's a sense of destiny guiding the Bucks and the Hawks, who'll be feeling more than ever that this could finally be their year. Milwaukee is aiming to reach its first conference final since 1974, while Atlanta hasn't made it past this stage since 1961, when the franchise was based in St. Louis. After each coming through seven-game epics to get here, this has the feel of an unstoppable force colliding with an immovable object, so read on as we explain how to get a Bucks vs Hawks live stream and watch the NBA playoffs series online from anywhere.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Cam Reddish: Ready for Wednesday

Reddish (Achilles) is available for Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports. Reddish hasn't seen game action since February while dealing with right Achilles soreness, but he's been cleared ahead of the series opener in Milwaukee. The 21-year-old figures to play a limited role in the rotation, given the length of his absence.
NBAGambling 911

NBA Playoff Betting June 25 – Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Game 2

The Atlanta Hawks opened the Eastern Conference finals the same way they started the previous two series. They’re hoping the eventual outcome is the same as well. Behind a scintillating performance from Trae Young, the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Tuesday, their third straight series opening victory and payout on the road. The good news for the Bucks is that the Hawks lost Game 2 in each of the first two rounds, so they have a good shot at evening the series when the teams meet on Friday. The Bucks were favored by 8-points on the closing line in Game 1 and hit the board laying 7.5-points for this showdown.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Cam Reddish: Not on injury report

Reddish is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's Game 2 against Milwaukee. Reddish was finally cleared to play in advance of Game 1, but unsurprisingly he did not see the floor as the Hawks were able to steal home court from Milwaukee. The second-year Duke product showed some encouraging flashes as a rookie, but an Achilles injury limited him to just 26 appearances during the 2020-21 regular season. If Reddish sees the floor at any point during the Eastern Conference Finals, it will be his first appearance since Feb. 21.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish is how to stop Jrue Holiday

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks found themselves on the receiving end of a blowout in the second game of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. They lost the game by a brutal 34 points and while Giannis Antetokounmpo was huge, his wingman in the past two games has been Jrue Holiday.
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cam Reddish returns to action for Hawks

For the first time since Feb. 21, Cam Reddish played 5-on-5 basketball. Those minutes just so happened to come in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Considering the degree of the Hawks’ 125-91 blowout loss to the Bucks, though, he entered into a relatively low-stress situation. Reddish, sidelined for four-plus months with right Achilles soreness, finally returned to action.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: What Cam Reddish being upgraded means for the team

The Atlanta Hawks are having some injury issues prior to the first game of their Eastern Conference matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. According to the injury report, they have De’Andre Hunter and Brandon Goodwin listed as out, and Kevin Huerter and probable which is concerning after his Game 7 heroics.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish may see more action at home

The Atlanta Hawks were beaten soundly by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second game of the series. The one benefit for the Hawks was that it meant that Cam Reddish had his first five-on-five action in four months. He was impressive in his first game back from Achilles soreness. With...