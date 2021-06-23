NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Cam Reddish Status For Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks are in Wisconsin to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cam Reddish, who has not played since February 21, is expected to be available head coach Nate McMillan said pre-game per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today (Tweet below).

The Bucks are 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

