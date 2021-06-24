Cancel
Adair County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Andrew; Atchison; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Chariton; Clay; Clinton; Cooper; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Holt; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Nodaway; Pettis; Platte; Putnam; Randolph; Ray; Saline; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Kansas, including the following areas, Atchison KS, Doniphan, Johnson KS, Leavenworth and Wyandotte. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Adair, Andrew, Atchison MO, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson MO, Lafayette, Linn MO, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan and Worth. * From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding.

