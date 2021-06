Almost a week after 12 stingrays died at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida, zookeepers are still scratching their heads over the cause of their deaths.Conditions in the tanks were “optimal” at the time, according to zoo staff, and subsequent tests have shown no anomaly or mechanical problem.The zoo staff had noticed that the stingrays were acting strangely soon after the ZooTampa opened on Thursday 27 May, reported Tampa Bay Times. But it was already too late as veterinary teams rushed to check on them, as all 12 died within an hour.The 16,000-gallon saltwater touch tank, known as Stingray Bay,...