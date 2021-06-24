Cancel
Politics

Select Board: New tone, new holiday, appointments old and new

By NGX edit
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new select board convened and settled down to work Monday night in a near-capacity Meetinghouse. The audience included contractors on hand for scheduled bid openings, a few department heads and committee chairs, some residents hoping to be appointed to town boards and committees, but also, it seemed, citizens who simply wanted to gather in person and witness newly elected members Steve Hathorne, Paul Larrivee, and Dustin Ward join continuing members Peter Bragdon and Tammy Donovan together get under way.

