Flash Flood Watch issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Kansas, including the following areas, Atchison KS, Doniphan, Johnson KS, Leavenworth and Wyandotte. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Adair, Andrew, Atchison MO, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson MO, Lafayette, Linn MO, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan and Worth. * From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Saturday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours, with additional storms returning Friday into Friday night. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding.