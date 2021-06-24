Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atchison County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Kansas, including the following areas, Atchison KS, Doniphan, Johnson KS, Leavenworth and Wyandotte. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Adair, Andrew, Atchison MO, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson MO, Lafayette, Linn MO, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan and Worth. * From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Saturday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours, with additional storms returning Friday into Friday night. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Atchison County, KS
County
Wyandotte County, KS
City
Leavenworth, KS
State
Missouri State
City
Johnson City, KS
County
Johnson County, KS
County
Doniphan County, KS
City
Atchison, KS
City
Caldwell, KS
County
Leavenworth County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#The Flash Flood Watch#Saline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury. The American sixth seed and seven-times Wimbledon winner was clearly in pain on a slippery Centre Court and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...