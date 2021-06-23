Gravitas Ventures Acquires DEMIGOD for Halloween Release

Well before Fox was acquired by Disney and all of the studio’s franchises went into a state of limbo, there has been a constant struggle to figure out what to do with “Alien.” Ridley Scott has tried to extend the universe with his spin-off films, with varying degrees of success, but it’s been decades since a filmmaker has been able to successfully take the “Alien” franchise into new territory. That’s where “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley and his upcoming “Alien” FX series come in.