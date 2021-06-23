Cancel
Gravitas Ventures Acquires DEMIGOD for Halloween Release

By Michael Therkelsen
horrorsociety.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios Company has acquired director Miles Doleac’s macabre riff on the Cernunnos myth, DEMIGOD, starring Rachel Nichols (Continuum, Star Trek). The distributor plans for a late-October, day-and-date streaming and theatrical release. Directed and co-written by Doleac (alongside Michael Donovan Horn), DEMIGOD was produced by Doleac, James Victor Bulian, Lindsay Anne Williams, and Wesley O’Mary, the same team behind 2020’s The Dinner Party.

