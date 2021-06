Screenwriter Craig MacLachlan has completed the final draft of his film, “Sunshine Girl,” a project based on the real-life story of his late wife, Tina. The film tells Tina’s life journey as she navigates a stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis at the age of 13, and stage 4 metastatic breast cancer at the age of 44. The film dives into the abusive relationship Tina had with her mother, as well as an insight into her life and marriage to her high school sweetheart, Craig.