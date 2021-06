Unemployment in Lewis County dipped by 1.1% in May, according to the state Employment Security Department’s (ESD) most recent report. Lewis County now sits at 5.9%, not seasonally adjusted, after hovering around 7% since early this year. That’s higher than the state average of 5.3%. The last non-pandemic month of May — back in 2019 — showed a similar level of unemployment in Lewis County, at 5.6%.