Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

For the latest updates on COVID-19 visit the City Resources page.

simivalley.org
 7 days ago

The City of Simi Valley/Waterworks District No. 8 is asking residents and businesses to make water conservation and efficiency a way of life, especially with extreme drought conditions seen across California. The state is entering its second year of drought and 2021 will end as a historically dry year. However, Southern California is more prepared than ever, thanks to sound planning, smart investments and a conservation ethic that has become a way of life.

www.simivalley.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Plumbing#Covid 19#Drought Conditions#City Resources#Master Gardeners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Wahkiakum County, WAwaheagle.com

Covid-19 update

Two more cases of covid-19 were reported by Wahkiakum Health and Human Services on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 157. Of those, 23 are considered potentially active. The two are in self-quarantine and have no known connection to either Wahkiakum School District or St....
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

City County Health District COVID-19 Testing Update

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – COVID-19 testing continues in Valley City and Jamestown. City County Health District Administrator Theresa Will said the Quick test will be administered by staff members inside their offices in Valley City. Again, there will be no testing in Valley City on Monday, July 5th due...
Wyoming County, NYThe Daily News Online

Wyoming County to survey stream quality

WARSAW — Stream assessments will be conducted at selected sites by the Wyoming County Soil & Water Conservation District. Sites will be visually assessed for signs of damage, erosion, pollution, and general health, along with an assessment of aquatic macroinvertebrates, starting in July. Macroinvertebrates are small insects that dwell in...
Trafficstjohnsource.com

Housing, Energy and Transportation Project Obligations Spring Recovery Forward

A focus on building smarter and stronger has pushed forward recovery projects this past spring to strengthen the resilience of the territory’s power grid, revitalize hurricane-damaged housing communities and repair roads fit to withstand the perils of storms. As of June 16, the Federal Emergency Management’s Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance...
Tehama, CAAppeal-Democrat

Flood-MAR Multi-Benefit Recharge Incentive Program online workshop planned

The Nature Conservancy and the Department of Water Resources’ Flood-MAR Program will host an online workshop next month on their 2021-22 program to implement multi-benefit flood-MAR practices on farm fields in the Sacramento Valley. “Working in partnership with your local Groundwater Sustainability Agency, this program provides an opportunity for growers...
EnvironmentSKIFT

How Deep Is Tourism’s Carbon Footprint? New Skift Research

Airlines, cruise lines and even hotels have all been measured for their impacts on the environment. But destinations themselves are hurting the environment as well. Find out which ones, and how extensive the problem, in our first-of-its-kind report. In 2019, tourism contributed about 11 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions....
Medical & BiotechNewswise

DOE Awards $45.5 Million for Projects to Advance Biotechnology Research

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $45.5 million for research projects geared towards understanding and harnessing nature’s biological processes to produce clean biofuels and bioproducts. This research will push the boundaries of biology and biotechnology research, while helping to enhance America’s energy security and build its clean energy economy.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Detection of SARs-CoV-2 in wastewater using the existing environmental surveillance network: A potential supplementary system for monitoring COVID-19 transmission

PLoS One. 2021 Jun 29;16(6):e0249568. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0249568. eCollection 2021. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is caused by SARs-CoV-2. The virus is transmitted from person to person through droplet infections i.e. when infected person is in close contact with another person. In January 2020, first report of detection of SARS-CoV-2 in faeces, has made it clear that human wastewater might contain this virus. This may illustrate the probability of environmentally facilitated transmission, mainly the sewage, however, environmental conditions that could facilitate faecal oral transmission is not yet clear. We used existing Pakistan polio environment surveillance network to investigate presence of SARs-CoV-2 using three commercially available kits and E-Gene detection published assay for surety and confirmatory of positivity. A Two-phase separation method is used for sample clarification and concentration. An additional high-speed centrifugation (14000Xg for 30 min) step was introduced, prior RNA extraction, to increase viral RNA yield resulting a decrease in Cq value. A total of 78 wastewater samples collected from 38 districts across Pakistan, 74 wastewater samples from existing polio environment surveillance sites, 3 from drains of COVID-19 infected areas and 1 from COVID 19 quarantine center drainage, were tested for presence of SARs-CoV-2. 21 wastewater samples (27%) from 13 districts turned to be positive on RT-qPCR. SARs-COV-2 RNA positive samples from areas with COVID 19 patients and quarantine center strengthen the findings and use of wastewater surveillance in future. Furthermore, sequence data of partial ORF 1a generated from COVID 19 patient quarantine center drainage sample also reinforce our findings that SARs-CoV-2 can be detected in wastewater. This study finding indicates that SARs-CoV-2 detection through wastewater surveillance has an epidemiologic potential that can be used as supplementary system to monitor viral tracking and circulation in cities with lower COVID-19 testing capacity or heavily populated areas where door-to-door tracing may not be possible. However, attention is needed on virus concentration and detection assay to increase the sensitivity. Development of highly sensitive assay will be an indicator for virus monitoring and to provide early warning signs.
Environmentpncguam.com

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps

What do a retired corrections officer, a former journalist, a teacher, and an indigenous artist have in common? They are all part of the first cohort of G3 Conservation Corps members of the Guam Green Growth (G3) initiative. The University of Guam announced the 12 members of the G3 Conservation...
AgriculturePhys.org

Tile drainage impacts yield and nitrogen

As most kids know, a big pile of mud can be a load of fun. But not for farmers. Muddy fields mean too much water. And too much water means crops might not grow well. Farmers often install underground drains, called tile drains, in waterlogged soils to help move the excess water away quickly. The drier soils are beneficial to their crops.
Agriculturemybasin.com

USDA Offers Disaster Assistance for Producers Facing Inclement Weather

Severe weather events create significant challenges and often result in catastrophic loss for agricultural producers. Despite every attempt to mitigate risk, your operation may suffer losses. USDA offers several programs to help with recovery. Risk Management. For producers who have risk protection through Federal Crop Insurance or the Noninsured Crop...
EducationEastern Arizona Courier

Southwest energy provider offers teachers grant for school supplies

(The Center Square) - Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) is offering $500 grants to Arizona teachers at Title 1 K-12 public schools for school supplies through their Supply My Class program. They will give the first 100 grants to teachers who have been teaching for three years or less to...
Florida Statewbiw.com

Engineering experts: Florida condo collapse

WEST LAFAYETTE – As an investigation continues into what caused a 13-story condo near Miami to collapse on Thursday, Purdue University experts on building structure and foundation can offer insights. Robert Frosch is a professor of civil engineering and senior associate dean of engineering for facilities and operations at Purdue....
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Managing Heat Stress in Feedlot Cattle

During a heat stress incident in southwest Iowa on July 11 and 12, 1995, an estimated 3,500-4,000 cattle died of heat stress. A deadly combination of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, 50% relative humidity and no wind or cloud cover centered over the region. In the Midwest, deadly combinations such as this one are usually short lived but can occur any time from June to August.
Socorro, NMnmt.edu

Mimbres Basin Water–table Levels Through Space and Time

A new method for developing maps of water-tables employed in the Mimbres Basin in southern New Mexico indicates how groundwater pumping and recharge have changed water-table levels through time. Notably, the region from Deming south to Columbus experienced water-level declines of up to 75 feet since 1980, likely a result of pumping for agricultural use.
Jefferson City, MOkjluradio.com

Latest COVID-19 variant found in Jefferson City/Columbia

The COVID-19 Delta variant has arrived in mid-Missouri. The Department of Health and Senior Services reports the variant is present in the sewersheds of Jefferson City and Columbia. The variant is also present in Fulton, Rolla, and Sedalia sewersheds. The variant is said to be more contagious and more severe...