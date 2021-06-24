Protestors Outside Rock Hill PD After Arrest – RHPD Responds

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A traffic stop on Dave Lyle leads to punches being thrown as a man and his brother resist arrest – according to police. Authorities say they recognized a driver they call a known offender, Ricky Price. After he made an illegal turn they say they pulled him over. From there the situation got much more complicated and some video from the arrest is circling on social media. Wednesday evening hundreds of protestors showed up in front of RHPD, even blocking some traffic to make their voices heard.