Rock Hill, SC

Protestors Outside Rock Hill PD After Arrest – RHPD Responds

cn2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A traffic stop on Dave Lyle leads to punches being thrown as a man and his brother resist arrest – according to police. Authorities say they recognized a driver they call a known offender, Ricky Price. After he made an illegal turn they say they pulled him over. From there the situation got much more complicated and some video from the arrest is circling on social media. Wednesday evening hundreds of protestors showed up in front of RHPD, even blocking some traffic to make their voices heard.

www.cn2.com
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
