15 Gardant-Managed Communities Earn 2021 Bronze National Quality Award

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. 15 Gardant-managed communities received the 2021 AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award at the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award level. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) National Quality Award Program is a progressive, three-step process that recognizes long-term care providers that have demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of care for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Each progressive step requires a more detailed, more comprehensive demonstration of quality integration and performance.

