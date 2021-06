It’s going to be hot for the next couple of days, and the Pennsylvania Utility Commission is reminding residents how to stay cool and save money. “Turn off non-essential appliances and lights to reduce power use during the day. Don’t cool that unneeded space; close off unused rooms and adjust the air vents and thermostats. And keep the heat outside, by sealing cracks and openings, it’ll prevent the heat from getting into the home,” Dave Hixson, a spokesperson for the PUC said.