The Federal Reserve is the engine that drives the biggest, most powerful government in the history of the world. We can trace the origins of this modern central bank back to the creation of the First Bank of the United States, even before ratification of the Bill of Rights. Even then, it was built on dubious constitutional justifications, but it wasn’t created without a fight. The arguments advanced by the bank’s opponents provide a great deal of insight into the original understanding of the Constitution and the American system as it was conceived.