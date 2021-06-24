Cancel
Anderson, IN

Carol Ruth (Crandall) Snider

Cover picture for the articleCarol Ruth (Crandall) Snider, age 74, lifelong dancer, choreographer, and consummate showperson, took her final curtain call on Monday, June 21, 2021. She bravely battled brain cancer but continued to dance and spread joy until her final days. Carol was born in Anderson, IN on October 29, 1946. She began dancing at age 4 and her love of dance persisted throughout her entire life. She attended and graduated from Anderson High School in 1964. At age 17, she married Al Crandall and moved to Pendleton, IN to start her own dance school, Broadway School of Dance. She later expanded her business and built Crandall’s Physical Arts Center in Pendleton where she served the community until she sold the business to one of her former students in 1991. She then completed an Associate’s Degree from Ball State University in 1992 and started a second career as an X-Ray and Ultrasound Technician. She continued to work conducting mammograms until the diagnosis of her rare brain cancer in January 2020.

