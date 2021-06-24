Beverly Dempsey Wilson
Beverly Dempsey Wilson, 75, of Pendleton passed away on June 18th, 2021 surrounded by those who cherished her most dear. Shortly before leaving this world, she sent her family a beautiful rainbow, assuring them that she was ready for her next adventure. She undoubtedly entered Heaven with a smile on her face, a joke or two about how her departure was a bit premature (attributed to Glioblastoma brain cancer), and then probably asked where the garden section was so she could get to planting and growing her flowers.www.pendletontimespost.com