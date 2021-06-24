Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, IN

Beverly Dempsey Wilson

By Staff Reports
pendletontimespost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverly Dempsey Wilson, 75, of Pendleton passed away on June 18th, 2021 surrounded by those who cherished her most dear. Shortly before leaving this world, she sent her family a beautiful rainbow, assuring them that she was ready for her next adventure. She undoubtedly entered Heaven with a smile on her face, a joke or two about how her departure was a bit premature (attributed to Glioblastoma brain cancer), and then probably asked where the garden section was so she could get to planting and growing her flowers.

www.pendletontimespost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, IN
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
City
Pendleton, IN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Camping#Markleville High School#Ball State University#Guide Corporation#Grand Tetons#Mesa Verde#Christ#Philippians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...