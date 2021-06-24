Beverly Dempsey Wilson, 75, of Pendleton passed away on June 18th, 2021 surrounded by those who cherished her most dear. Shortly before leaving this world, she sent her family a beautiful rainbow, assuring them that she was ready for her next adventure. She undoubtedly entered Heaven with a smile on her face, a joke or two about how her departure was a bit premature (attributed to Glioblastoma brain cancer), and then probably asked where the garden section was so she could get to planting and growing her flowers.