Over the last few weeks, the term Critical Race Theory has surfaced, and this is the last straw for Americans. Critical Race Theory, in essence, was designed to divide and conquer our Nation targeting our youth. In this episode, Rebecca outlines the 7 HARD LIES of critical race theory. (Pathetic lies in Reb’s opinion) Also, Ben Weingarten from AMAC’s Weingarten Report joins BFA to give you the who, what, when, where, and why of the left’s syntactical power play.