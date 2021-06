Coach Doc Rivers defended the way he uses Ben Simmons after the Sixers dropped Game 5 against the Hawks Wednesday night, writes Derek Bodner of The Athletic. Philadelphia had a massive meltdown as a 26-point lead slipped away, and Simmons played a significant role, missing key free throws down the stretch and shooting just 4 of 14 from the line for the game. After talking about the need to be more aggressive, he took just four shots from the field Wednesday, finishing with eight points and nine assists.