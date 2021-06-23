Cancel
Coral offspring physiology impacted by parental exposure to intense environmental stresses

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Adult corals that survive high-intensity environmental stresses, such as bleaching events, can produce offspring that are better suited to survive in new environments. These results from a series of experiments conducted at the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS) in 2017 and 2018 are deepening scientists' understanding of how the gradual increase of sea surface temperatures and other environmental disturbances may influence future coral generations.

www.sciencedaily.com
