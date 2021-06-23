A novel energy storage solution featuring pipes and anchors

Clean energy developer Arevon Asset Management has installed what it says is one of the largest energy storage sites in the United States in Saticoy, California. According to Arevon, it has opened up a battery energy storage system in Saticoy, which uses Tesla Megapacks to provide 100 megawatt/400 megawatt-hour capacity to Southern California Edison. According to Arevon, the energy stored on the site can power Oxnard for four hours, or all of Ventura County for thirty minutes. Arevon did not say how much it cost to build the site. The company says the energy from the battery storage site is being provided to Southern California Edison (SCE) under the terms of a 20-year purchase and sale agreement.