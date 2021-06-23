Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Fracture setting method could replace metal plates, with fewer complications

Science Daily
 13 days ago

A new biocompatible polymer-based composite material could soon replace metal plates in treating difficult and unstable fractures. The newly-developed material is as strong as dental composites yet non-toxic. FULL STORY. A new biocompatible polymer-based composite material could soon replace metal plates in treating difficult and unstable fractures. Developed at KTH...

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fractures#Plating#Metal#Bone Fracture#Adhfix#Karolinska Institutet#S Dersjukhuset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
ScienceScience Daily

From meadow to plate: The cultured meat that replaces animals with grass

An affordable lab system that uses grass blades to turn cells into cultured meat has been developed at the University of Bath in the UK. Researchers have successfully taken grass from the university's campus and used it to create a scaffold that animal cells can attach to and grow on. The resulting tissue has the potential to be used both as lab-made meat and as human muscle tissue to repair or replace tissue which has been damaged or lost through injury or disease.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Natural Human Molecule Identified That Blocks Toxic Forms of Parkinson’s-Related Protein

Researchers at the UAB and the UniZar have identified a human peptide found in the brain that blocks the α-synuclein aggregates involved in Parkinson’s disease and prevents their neurotoxicity. The study, published in Nature Communications, suggests that this could be one of the organism’s natural mechanisms with which to fight aggregation. The discovery may help to develop new therapeutic and diagnosis strategies for Parkinson’s disease and other synuclein pathologies.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Breakthrough in tissue engineering as 'shape memory' supports tissue growth

(Nanowerk News) Research published today has demonstrated the viability of 3D-printed tissue scaffolds that harmlessly degrade while promoting tissue regeneration following implantation. The scaffolds showed highly promising tissue-healing performance, including the ability to support cell migration, the 'ingrowth' of tissues, and revascularisation (blood vessel growth). Professor Andrew Dove, from the...
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Researchers Discover How the Intestinal Epithelium Folds and Moves by Measuring Cellular Forces

An international team led by Xavier Trepat at IBEC, with support from “La Caixa Foundation, measures the cellular forces in mini-intestines grown in the laboratory, deciphering how the inner wall of this vital organ folds and moves. The study, published in Nature Cell Biology, opens the doors to a better understanding of the bases of diseases such as celiac disease or cancer, and to the ability to find solutions for gut diseases through the development of new therapies.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

Never Do This When You Shower in the Morning, Doctors Warn

The time, temperature, and length of your shower can be a very personal decision, along with the soaps and shampoos you decide to use while you're in there. Naturally, you're welcome to do whatever makes you feel best in the moment, but experts have some science-based suggestions about what you should avoid making part of your morning routine. To make sure you're doing what's best for your body, read on for advice on protecting yourself while you scrub.
Wildlifethewestsidegazette.com

VIDEO: Study Shows Omega-3 Found In Fish Destroys Tumors Within Days

Eating more fish, such as mackerel and salmon, could help prevent cancer, according to a study by scientists in Belgium. It found fatty omega-3 acids can kill tumor cells in days. One of the acids that makes up omega-3, Docosahexaenoic (DHA), which is “crucial to brain function, vision and the...
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Week

What the Delta variant could mean for the Pfizer vaccine

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, a new report from Israeli website Ynet has some good news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and some bad. First, the good news: Data from the Israel Health Ministry find the vaccine holds up well against the variant when it comes to hospitalizations and serious illness, with an efficacy rate of 93 percent according to data from June 6 to July 3, when the Delta variant really began to take hold, Bloomberg reports. That's down from 98.2 percent compared to the variants that came before, but still very good.
ScienceScience Daily

New protein engineering method could accelerate the discovery of COVID-19 therapeutics

Researchers have found a simple method for identifying nanobodies with drug-like properties suitable for preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections. They demonstrated the approach by generating nanobodies that neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 virus more potently than an antibody isolated from an infected patient and a nanobody isolated from an immunized animal. FULL STORY. Discovering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy