Sound-induced electric fields control the tiniest particles

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Engineers have devised a system for manipulating particles approaching the miniscule 2.5 nanometer diameter of DNA using sound-induced electric fields. Dubbed 'acoustoelectronic nanotweezers,' the approach provides a label-free, dynamically controllable method of moving and trapping nanoparticles over a large area. The technology holds promise for applications in the fields ranging from condensed matter physics to biomedicine.

Sciencearxiv.org

Overload wave-memory induces amnesia of a self-propelled particle

Information storage, for short "memory", is a key element of autonomous, out-of-equilibrium dynamics, in particular in biological entities. In synthetic active matter, however, the implementation of internal memory in agents is often limited or even absent. As a consequence, most of the investigations in the field of active matter had no choice but to ignore the influence of memory on the dynamics of these systems. We take here the opportunity to explore this question by leveraging one of the very few experimental physical system in which memory can be described in terms of a single and most importantly tunable scalar quantity. Here we consider a particle propelled at a fluid interface by self-generated stationary waves. The amount of souvenirs stored in the wave-memory field can be tuned, allowing for a throughout investigation of the properties of this memory-driven dynamics. We show numerically and experimentally that the accumulation of information in the wave field induces the loss of long-range time correlations. The dynamics can then be described by a memory-less process. We rationalize the resulting statistical behavior by defining an effective temperature for the particle dynamics and by evidencing a minimization principle for the wave field.
Physicschemistryworld.com

Best sighting yet of exotic crystals composed entirely of electrons

Exotic electronic states called Wigner crystals, in which mutual repulsion between electrons causes them to spontaneously form ordered arrangements, have been observed independently by two groups nearly 80 years after they were first predicted. The researchers argue their results, using a new type of spectroscopy, are more conclusive than previous observations.
Sciencearxiv.org

Electrical control of orbital and vibrational interlayer coupling in bi- and trilayer 2H-MoS$_2$

Julian Klein, Jakob Wierzbowski, Pedro Soubelet, Thomas Brumme, Lorenzo Maschio, Agnieszka Kuc, Kai Müller, Andreas V. Stier, Jonathan J. Finley. Manipulating electronic interlayer coupling in layered van der Waals (vdW) materials is essential for designing opto-electronic devices. Here, we control vibrational and electronic interlayer coupling in bi- and trilayer 2H-MoS$_2$ using large external electric fields in a micro-capacitor device. The electric field lifts Raman selection rules and activates phonon modes in excellent agreement with ab-initio calculations. Through polarization resolved photoluminescence spectroscopy in the same device, we observe a strongly tunable valley dichroism with maximum circular polarization degree of $\sim 60\%$ in bilayer and $\sim 35\%$ in trilayer MoS$_2$ that are fully consistent with a rate equation model which includes input from electronic band structure calculations. We identify the highly delocalized electron wave function between the layers close to the high symmetry $Q$ points as the origin of the tunable circular dichroism. Our results demonstrate the possibility of electric field tunable interlayer coupling for controlling emergent spin-valley physics and hybridization driven effects in vdW materials and their heterostructures.
Physicsarxiv.org

Group theoretical derivation of consistent massless particle theories

Current theories of massless free particle assume {\sl unitary} space inversion and {\sl anti-unitary} time reversal operators. In so doing robust classes of possible theories are discarded. In the present work theories of massless systems are derived through a strictly deductive development from the principle of relativistic invariance, so that a kind of space inversion or time reversal operator is ruled out only if it causes inconsistencies. As results, new classes of consistent theories for massless isolated systems are explicitly determined. On the other hand, the approach determines definite constraints implied by the invariance principle; they were ignored by some past investigations that, as a consequence, turn out to be not consistent with the invariance principle. Also the problem of the localizability for massless systems is reconsidered within the new theoretical framework, obtaining a generalization and a deeper detailing of previous results.
ScienceAPS physics

Unconventional anomalous Hall effect from magnetization parallel to the electric field

In the anomalous Hall effect (AHE), the magnetization, electric field, and Hall current are presumed to be mutually vertical to each other. In this paper, we propose an unconventional AHE where the magnetization, electric field, and Hall current stay inside the same plane. Such an AHE is odd under time reversal and exists even when the magnetization is parallel to the electric field or Hall current, different from the planar Hall effect which is even under time reversal. Here, we term it parallel anomalous Hall effect (PAHE). We reveal that the PAHE exists when all the point group rotational and reflection symmetries are broken where the Berry curvature field is not necessarily parallel to the magnetization axis. We further demonstrate the PAHE in a ferrimagnetic Weyl semimetal.
Computerstechxplore.com

Speeding up machine learning for particle physics

Machine learning is everywhere. For example, it's how Spotify gives you suggestions of what to listen to next or how Siri answers your questions. And it's used in particle physics too, from theoretical calculations to data analysis. Now a team including researchers from CERN and Google has come up with a new method to speed up deep neural networks—a form of machine-learning algorithms—for selecting proton–proton collisions at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) for further analysis. The technique, described in a paper just published in Nature Machine Intelligence, could also be used beyond particle physics.
Sciencearxiv.org

Relativistic Particle Motion and Quantum Optics in a Weak Gravitational Field

The possibility of long-baseline quantum experiments in space makes it necessary to better understand the time evolution of relativistic quantum particles in a weakly varying gravitational field. We explain why conventional treatments by traditional quantum optics and atomic physics based on quantum mechanics may become inadequate when faced with issues related to locality, simultaneity, signaling, causality, etc. Quantum field theory is needed. Adding the effects of gravitation, we are led to Quantum Field Theory in Curved Spacetime (QFTCST). This well-established theory should serve as the canonical reference theory to a large class of proposed space experiments testing the foundations of gravitation and quantum theory, and the basic notions of quantum information theory in relativistic settings.
Sciencearxiv.org

Field-Induced Spin Excitations in the Spin-1/2 Triangular-Lattice Antiferromagnet CsYbSe$_2$

Tao Xie, Jie Xing, S. E. Nikitin, S. Nishimoto, M. Brando, P. Khanenko, J. Sichelschmidt, L. D. Sanjeewa, Athena S. Sefat, A. Podlesnyak. A layered triangular lattice with spin-1/2 ions is an ideal platform to explore highly entangled exotic states like quantum spin liquid (QSL). Here, we report a systematic in-field neutron scattering study on a perfect two-dimensional triangular-lattice antiferromagnet, CsYbSe$_2$, a member of the large QSL candidate family rare-earth chalcogenides. The elastic neutron scattering measured down to 70 mK shows that there is a short-range 120$^{\circ}$ magnetic order at zero field. In the field-induced ordered states, the spin-spin correlation lengths along the $c$ axis are relatively short, although the heat capacity results indicate long-range magnetic orders at 3 T $-$ 5 T. The inelastic neutron scattering spectra evolve from highly damped continuum-like excitations at zero field to relatively sharp spin wave modes at the plateau phase. Our extensive large-cluster density-matrix renormalization group calculations with a Heisenberg triangular-lattice nearest-neighbor antiferromagnetic model reproduce the essential features of the experimental spectra, including continuum-like excitations at zero field, series of sharp magnons at the plateau phase as well as two-magnon excitations at high energy. This work presents comprehensive experimental and theoretical overview of the unconventional field-induced spin dynamics in triangular-lattice Heisenberg antiferromagnet and thus provides valuable insight into quantum many-body phenomena.
Physicsarxiv.org

A closed-form, analytical approximation for apparent surface charge and electric field of molecules

Closed-form, analytical approximations for electrostatic properties of molecules are of unique value, as these can provide computational speed, versatility, and physical insight. Here we derive a simple, closed-form formula for the apparent surface charge (ASC), as well as for the electric field generated by a molecular charge distribution in aqueous solution. The approximation, with no fitted parameters, is tested against corresponding numerical solutions of the Poisson equation, where it yields a significant speed-up. For small molecules, the hydration free energies estimated from the closed-form ASC formula are within $0.6$ kcal/mol RMSD from the standard Poisson reference; the electric field at the surface is in quantitative agreement with the reference. Performance of the approximation is also tested on larger structures, including a protein, a DNA fragment, and a protein-protein complex. For all structures tested, a near quantitative agreement with the numerical Poisson reference is achieved, except in regions of high negative curvature, where the new approximation is still qualitatively correct. A unique feature of the proposed ``source-based" closed-form approximation, is that the ASC and the electric field are estimated at any individual point or surface patch, without the need for self-consistent computation over the entire surface or volume. An open source software implementation of the method has been made available: this http URL.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

This 'charming' particle could have saved the universe

Scientists working at the world’s largest atom smasher have caught a bizarre subatomic particle in the act of changing from matter to antimatter. The discovery could help us understand how the universe was saved from total annihilation soon after it exploded into existence. Using data from the second run of...
Sciencesymmetrymagazine.org

The Golden Particles

Symmetry writer Lauren Biron won Fermilab’s 2021 Virtual Physics Slam by hosting an award show with a physics theme. Put on your fanciest outfit and join us for an evening to remember at the first annual Golden Particles, a fake award show celebrating the smallest things in nature and the biggest research efforts in particle physics over the past year.
Science Daily

Improving asphalt road pavement with nano-engineered particles

Warm mix asphalt (WMA) is gaining attention in the asphalt industry as an eco-friendly and sustainable technology. WMA reduces energy consumption while simultaneously minimizing vapors and greenhouse gas emissions during the production of asphalt mixtures in comparison to conventional asphalt. However, high moisture susceptibility and ageing of asphalt make WMA less durable on the roads.
ScienceAPS physics

Anomalous sound attenuation in Weyl semimetals in magnetic and pseudomagnetic fields

We evaluate the sound attenuation in a Weyl semimetal subject to a magnetic field or a pseudomagnetic field associated with a strain. Due to the interplay of intra- and internode scattering processes as well as screening, the fields generically reduce the sound absorption. A nontrivial dependence on the relative direction of the magnetic field and the sound wave vector, i.e., the magnetic sound dichroism, can occur in materials with nonsymmetric Weyl nodes (e.g., different Fermi velocities and/or relaxation times). It is found that the sound dichroism in Weyl materials can also be activated by an external strain-induced pseudomagnetic field. In view of the dependence on the field direction, the dichroism may lead to a weak enhancement of the sound attenuation compared with its value at vanishing fields.
Sciencearxiv.org

Electric field measurements on the INCA discharge

Developing large-area inductively coupled plasma sources requires deviation from the standard coil concepts and the development of advanced antenna designs. First steps in this direction employ periodic array structures. A recent example is the Inductively Coupled Array (INCA) discharge, where use is made of the collisionless electron heating in the electric field of a periodic array of vortex fields. Naturally, the efficiency of such discharges depends on the how well the experimental array realizes the theoretically prescribed field design.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Electrohydrodynamic instabilities in freely suspended viscous films under normal electric fields

Electrohydrodynamic instabilities of fluid-fluid interfaces can be exploited in various microfluidic applications in order to enhance mixing, replicate well-controlled patterns or generate drops of a particular size. In this work, we study the stability and dynamics of a system of three superimposed layers of two immiscible fluids subject to a normal electric field. Following the Taylor-Melcher leaky dielectric model, the bulk remains electroneutral while a net charge accumulates on the interfaces. The interfacial charge dynamics is captured by a conservation equation accounting for Ohmic conduction, advection by the flow and finite charge relaxation. Using this model, we perform a linear stability analysis and identify different modes of instability, and we characterize the behavior of the system as a function of the relevant dimensionless groups in each mode. Further, we perform numerical simulations using the boundary element method in order to study the effect of nonlinearities on long-time interfacial dynamics. We demonstrate how the coupling of flow and surface charge transport in different modes of instability can give rise to nonlinear phenomena such as tip streaming or pinching of the film into droplets.
ChemistryAPS physics

Anomaly-induced sound absorption in Weyl semimetals

We develop a semiclassical theory of sound absorption in Weyl semimetals in magnetic fields. We focus on the contribution to the absorption that stems from the existence of Berry monopoles in the band structure of such materials or, equivalently, due to the chiral anomaly and chiral magnetic effect. Sound absorption is shown to come primarily from the motion of Weyl nodes in energy space, associated with the propagation of a sound wave. We argue that acoustic magnetochiral dichroism, which occurs when absorption of sound is different for opposite propagation directions and for opposite directions of the magnetic field, can be a definitive probe of band topology. The part of the monopole-related sound magnetoabsorption that is even in the magnetic field is negative in time-reversal Weyl materials. The difference in the sign of the effect as compared to the positive anomaly-related transport magnetoconductance stems from the existence of valley electrochemical imbalances without magnetic field in the sound propagation problem. In centrosymmetric Weyl semimetals with few Weyl nodes, the magnetoabsorption is negative at low frequencies but can change signs with increasing frequency.
Astronomyastrobiology.com

An Analytic Solution For Evaluating The Magnetic Field Induced From An Arbitrary, Asymmetric Ocean World

Asymmetry model for Europa, showing the thickness of the ice shell as a function of latitude and longitude in IAU coordinates, where (0◦ , 0 ◦ ) is the sub-jovian point. The outer surface of Europa is assumed to be a perfect sphere and the ice–ocean boundary is perturbed. Then, both surfaces have tidal deformation added in accordance with 퐽2 and 퐶22 values reported by Anderson et al. (1998). We have supposed an ice shell asymmetry model approximating the results of Tobie et al. (2003); compare to Figure 12a of that work. Ice thickness is 22.5 km on average and ranges from 20–27 km.
ChemistryScience Now

Pressure-driven fusion of amorphous particles into integrated monoliths

You are currently viewing the abstract. Biological organisms can use amorphous precursors to produce inorganic skeletons with continuous structures through complete particle fusion. Synthesizing monoliths is much more difficult because sintering techniques can destroy continuity and limit mechanical strength. We manufactured inorganic monoliths of amorphous calcium carbonate by the fusion of particles while regulating structurally bound water and external pressure. Our monoliths are transparent, owing to their structural continuity, with a mechanical strength approaching that of single-crystal calcite. Dynamic water channels within the amorphous bulk are synergistically controlled by water content and applied pressure and promote mass transportation for particle fusion. Our strategy provides an alternative to traditional sintering methods that should be attractive for constructing monoliths of temperature-sensitive biominerals and biomaterials.
ScienceNature.com

Study on the average speed of particles from a particle swarm derived from a stationary particle swarm

It has been more than 100 years since the advent of special relativity, but the reasons behind the related phenomena are still unknown. This article aims to inspire people to think about such problems. With the help of Mathematica software, I have proven the following problem by means of statistics: In 3-dimensional Euclidean space, for point particles whose speeds are c and whose directions are uniformly distributed in space (assuming these particles’ reference system is \(\mathcal {R}_{0}\), if their average velocity is 0), when some particles (assuming their reference system is \(\mathcal {R}_{u}\)), as a particle swarm, move in a certain direction with a group speed u (i.e., the norm of the average velocity) relative to \(\mathcal {R}_{0}\), their (or the sub-particle swarm’s) average speed relative to \(\mathcal {R}_{u}\) is slower than that of particles (or the same scale sub-particle swarm) in \(\mathcal {R}_{0}\) relative to \(\mathcal {R}_{0}\). The degree of slowing depends on the speed u of \(\mathcal {R}_{u}\) and accords with the quantitative relationship described by the Lorentz factor \(\frac{c}{\sqrt{c^2-u^2}}\). Base on this conclusion, I have deduced the speed distribution of particles in \(\mathcal {R}_{u}\) when observing from \(\mathcal {R}_{0}\).
ElectronicsNature.com

A domain wall device with electrical control

Magnetic tunnel junctions with a hybrid free layer design can be used to electrically read and write domain walls. In the past few decades, data-intensive technologies such as wearables, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things have increased the need for high-performance memory devices. For such applications, memory devices that have small footprints, high access and write speeds, and low power consumption are required, and solid-state magnetic memories that can be controlled by electrical current are a promising technology in this regard. The magnetization in these devices can be manipulated electrically via spin-transfer torque (STT) and spin–orbit torque (SOT), and magnetoresistive random-access memories based on STT (STT-MRAM) have already been commercialized. Domain wall motion in magnetic structures has also been proposed for use in the development of memory devices1, as well as logic devices2 and neuromorphic computing3, due to features such as high speed, low power consumption and flexible design. Cascadable logic devices based on SOT-driven magnetic domain wall motion were, in particular, recently demonstrated as a viable platform for scalable all-electric magnetic memory-in-logic2.

