Witness says man confronted gunman who killed police officer in Colorado

A witness in the Colorado shooting that left a police officer dead said another onlooker shot the suspect during the incident, The Associated Press reports.

Bill Troyanos was working at an Army Navy Surplus store in Arvada, Colo., on Monday when he heard gunfire outside. John Hurley, a store patron, also heard the shots and ran outside with a gun in hand, Troyanos said.

"He did not hesitate; he didn’t stand there and think about it. He totally heard the gunfire, went to the door, saw the shooter and immediately ran in that direction," Troyanos told the Denver-based KMGH, AP reported. "I just want to make sure his family knows how heroic he was."

Hurley was killed in the ambush, as was the suspect, Ronald Troyke, and police officer, Gordon Beesley.

Arvada Police Chief Link Strate hailed Hurley as a "true hero" in the aftermath of the shooting. If he hadn't thwarted the shooter, there "could have been a larger loss of life," he added, according to the AP.

Local police said the shooting appeared to be motivated by Troyke's contempt for law enforcement. Police reportedly recovered a note after the incident in which the shooter made threats against the Arvada police officers.

Police on Wednesday released a statement in which they announced they're actively investigating the incident.

"We hope in the next few days to have all of this information and we promise to provide that to our citizens," the statement read, according to the AP.