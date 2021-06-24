Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Witness says man confronted gunman who killed police officer in Colorado

By Sarah Polus
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oy8GE_0adcTd2C00
© iStock

A witness in the Colorado shooting that left a police officer dead said another onlooker shot the suspect during the incident, The Associated Press reports.

Bill Troyanos was working at an Army Navy Surplus store in Arvada, Colo., on Monday when he heard gunfire outside. John Hurley, a store patron, also heard the shots and ran outside with a gun in hand, Troyanos said.

"He did not hesitate; he didn’t stand there and think about it. He totally heard the gunfire, went to the door, saw the shooter and immediately ran in that direction," Troyanos told the Denver-based KMGH, AP reported. "I just want to make sure his family knows how heroic he was."

Hurley was killed in the ambush, as was the suspect, Ronald Troyke, and police officer, Gordon Beesley.

Arvada Police Chief Link Strate hailed Hurley as a "true hero" in the aftermath of the shooting. If he hadn't thwarted the shooter, there "could have been a larger loss of life," he added, according to the AP.

Local police said the shooting appeared to be motivated by Troyke's contempt for law enforcement. Police reportedly recovered a note after the incident in which the shooter made threats against the Arvada police officers.

Police on Wednesday released a statement in which they announced they're actively investigating the incident.

"We hope in the next few days to have all of this information and we promise to provide that to our citizens," the statement read, according to the AP.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

250K+
Followers
25K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
Arvada, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Army Navy#The Associated Press#Kmgh#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Public Safety
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Marine Corps officer pleads not guilty in Capitol riot

A Marine Corps officer on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges for his alleged involvement in the riot at the Capitol that took place on Jan. 6. Maj. Christopher Warnagiris, who in March became the first active-duty service member to be charged in connection to the attack, entered his plea during a virtual arraignment, according to WTOP.