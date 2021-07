Jamie Terry has known her way around the kitchen for a long time. But now she’s sharing her skills with the community through Just Cake It!, the home-based custom dessert bakery she launched so she could manage her son Tory’s healthcare. He has spastic quadriplegia, a form of cerebral palsy. Terry shares more about Just Cake It! and what she loves about her Frisco community. She lives with her husband Jerry and is a mom of four: Taiylar, 24, Jada, 21, Tory, 19 and Jayla, 7.