Sport climbing-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

By Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
May 22, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Adam Ondra (CZE) celebrates making it to the top on his final climb in the IFSC Climbing World Cup - Boulder competition finals at Industry SLC. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

June 24 (Reuters) - Five climbers to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:

ADAM ONDRA (CZECH REPUBLIC)

The 28-year-old is among the world's best climbers and is known for his mastery of technically challenging outdoor routes, vocal style and towering presence at 190 cm (1.9 m) tall.

An expert in the bouldering and lead disciplines, Ondra will need to step out of his comfort zone in speed to grab the gold medal at Tokyo 2020's combined climbing event.

JANJA GARNBRET (SLOVENIA)

The 22-year-old excels in bouldering and lead. In outdoor climbing, she has completed highly challenging routes in Spain and also free climbed Europe's tallest chimney at a disused power station in Slovenia.

MIHO NONAKA (JAPAN)

One of Japan's highest profile climbers, 24-year-old Miho Nonaka is among four entrants from the host nation taking on rivals from Europe and the United States.

A sport climbing specialist who boasts all-round expertise, Nonaka has grappled with shoulder injury in recent years and is highly rated for her strength and dynamism.

THE MAWEM BROTHERS (FRANCE)

Two of France's climbing hopes, Mickael and Bassa Mawem are veterans of the climbing scene who have also achieved fame in their home country for appearances on the Ninja Warrior TV show.

Mickael, 30, is a bouldering expert while 36-year-old Bassa, the oldest climber at Tokyo 2020, is a speed specialist.

SHAUNA COXSEY (BRITAIN)

Coxsey, Britain's most succesful sport climber and its only entrant at Tokyo 2020, is adept at the lead and bouldering disciplines.

The 28-year-old has suffered a series of injuries requiring surgery. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been practicing on a climbing wall in her basement.

